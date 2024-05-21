Two teenagers hospitalized after drive-by shooting near downtown, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Monday between Rigsby Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers are hospitalized after being shot during a drive-by shooting near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Monday near Rigsby Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

Recommended Videos

Five teenagers were playing inside a vehicle while driving with Orby Guns — a toy gun that shoots water beads — when an unknown person inside another car arrived and opened fire on them, SAPD said.

The teenagers drove off after the shooting toward the intersection of East Commerce Street and North Swiss Street until they got the attention of an SAPD officer, authorities said.

Two of the teenagers were shot in the upper body, according to police. SAPD said they were both transported to a local hospital.

Police said the two teenagers possibly face life-threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to the upper body, but their official condition is unknown.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.