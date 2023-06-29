2 SAPD officers taken to hospital after crash on North Side

Two San Antonio police officers were taken to the hospital overnight after a crash on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at West Avenue and Basse Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers were taken to the hospital overnight after a crash on the North Side, according to SAPD.

The crash happened at around 12:25 a.m. Thursday at West Avenue and Basse Road.

According to a sergeant at the scene, officers in two squad cars were responding to a scene when one officer accidentally pitted the other officer’s vehicle. The collision sent the other officer’s vehicle into a utility pole.

Both officers were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

SAPD, SAFD and EMS responded to the scene. The crash is under investigation.

