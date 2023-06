SAPD arrested a man who stole a BMW at a U-Haul location off Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man stole a BMW from a car dealership and led police on a chase before he was apprehended, San Antonio police said.

The chase started around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, when police spotted him at a U-Haul location at Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

Police said the driver rammed some police cruisers while trying to escape.

The driver was arrested and will be charged with theft of a vehicle, police said.

We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.