Man dies after being crushed by several slabs of marble at North Side business, police say

A man is dead after the marble slabs he was unloading crushed him at a warehouse near East Nakoma Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A truck driver was killed after several slabs of marble fell on him as he was unloading them on Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said that a truck driver was unloading sheets of marble when the load loosened and fell on him before 10 a.m. at a business in the 200 block of E. Nakoma Drive, not far from Highway 281 and Warfield Street.

Police said that workers heard the commotion and went to check on the victim. They called authorities, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are waiting for detectives and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office to arrive.

The truck driver had traveled from Houston and was by himself when the incident occurred, police said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.