SAFD investigating fire at vacant home on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A vacant home on the South Side is expected to be torn down following a fire on Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Grosvenor Street, near Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road.

The cause of the fire is unknown, as the home was vacant and had no working utilities. A battalion chief at the scene said firefighters responded to a fire at the same home on Saturday.

He said he started the process to have the vacant house torn down, which could happen within the next few days.

The fire did not spread to other homes and no one was injured.

