Home likely a total loss in fire at North Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that broke out on the North Side destroyed one home and significantly damaged another on Wednesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Brandenburg Drive, not far from Brook Hollow Boulevard and Highway 281.

Joe Arrington, a public information officer with SAFD, said it appeared that the fire started in the garage area but flames “expanded and grew very rapidly.”

By the time firefighters arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed in flames. Residents were able to escape, and no one was injured.

Flames spread to a home next door and it sustained significant damage, Arrington said. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.

The house where the fire originated is likely a total loss, Arrington said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

