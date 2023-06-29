Man and his two children, ages 2 and 5, hit by SUV on North Side

A man and his two children were taken to the hospital on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, after they were hit by an SUV in the 10000 block of NW Military Hwy, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and his two children were taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after they were hit by an SUV on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of NW Military Hwy, near Wurzbach Parkway.

A man was crossing Military Highway with his five children when an SUV crashed into them, police said.

The man, who is in his 30s, and two of his children, ages 2 and 5, were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver stopped at the scene and was interviewed by police. The driver said he had a green light, police said, and he was not found to be intoxicated.

