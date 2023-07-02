Texas toddler killed in crash involving intoxicated driver, Harris County sheriff says

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Texas toddler was killed in a suspected DWI-related crash and the driver is now in custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of W. Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road in Baytown, Texas.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 40-year-old man was driving in a GMC Yukon SUV with a 3-year-old boy when he crashed into a utility police.

It is not ok to let your toddler or small child ride in a vehicle using just a seat belt. The risk of serious injury or death increases significantly when a child is not secured in a proper car seat or restraint. https://t.co/rret9rV9cH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 2, 2023

Both the man and toddler were ejected from the car in the crash.

Gonzalez said the child, who was believed to be improperly restrained using an adult seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man did not sustain any injuries and was taken into custody, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, reports.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.