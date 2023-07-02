93º

Local News

Texas toddler killed in crash involving intoxicated driver, Harris County sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the toddler was believed to be in an adult seatbelt, which was not the proper restraint

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Baytown, Texas, Police, Crash
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Texas toddler was killed in a suspected DWI-related crash and the driver is now in custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of W. Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road in Baytown, Texas.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 40-year-old man was driving in a GMC Yukon SUV with a 3-year-old boy when he crashed into a utility police.

Both the man and toddler were ejected from the car in the crash.

Gonzalez said the child, who was believed to be improperly restrained using an adult seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man did not sustain any injuries and was taken into custody, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, reports.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email