San Antonio Pets Alive moving animals out of rescue center due to broken A/C; fosters needed

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive is asking for the public’s help after an emergency situation is forcing them to move out all animals from its West Side facility.

The animal shelter said its air conditioner went out at the Building One Rescue Center, located at 4710 Highway 151 near Animal Care Services.

As a result, the building will be closed for three weeks, SAPA said.

SAPA said fosters are urgently needed as they move animals out of the facility.

“We need help from the community to help get these pets into foster homes Monday 7/3,” SAPA said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Fosters can take an animal between 10 a.m. and noon on Monday at the rescue center.

SAPA will then transfer the remaining animals to its Medical Care and Adoption Center at 9107 Marbach Road. Fosters can also meet animals at the Medical Care and Adoption Center to take one home.

“Dogs in our care are the most in need of immediate placement,” SAPA said in the post.

If you would like to foster a pet, click here for more information.

