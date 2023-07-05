Man shot during altercation in parking lot just east of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot during an altercation just east of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Burnet Street, not far from North Hackberry Street and Dignowity Park.

According to police, the man was shot in the arm during an argument with another person in a parking lot. That’s when, police say, the man left the parking lot and then stopped around the corner for the ambulance, who was responding to the call.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. SAPD did not give a description of the shooter.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.