San Antonio Pets Alive needs fosters after broken A/C leaves pets in unsuitable conditions

SAPA! need for foster volunteers continues as broken A/C leaves pets in unsuitable conditions

San Antonio Pets Alive’s need for fosters continues as AC repairs are expected to take three weeks.

The nonprofit organization originally made a plea to the public for help after its AC unit went out at its West Side facility on July 3.

Cooling units and fans are being used to cool down the building, but the building is currently registering from 85 to 95 degrees due to the summer heat, officials said.

“SAPA! feels these conditions are unsuitable for housing dogs and would like to hold off on housing any animals in the building until the air conditioning unit is permanently fixed,” officials said.

San Antonio Pets Alive strongly asks for the support of foster volunteers as they continue their mission of saving dogs at risk of euthanasia and providing programs and services to eliminate the killing of at-risk animals due to space limitations and lack of adopters.

Fosters will be provided with all necessary supplies and support for volunteers.

Anyone interested in fostering a furry friend can click here for more information or fill out an application here.

Unfortunately, the air conditioning unit remains malfunctioning as of today, July 5th, 2023. Repair of the unit is in... Posted by San Antonio Pets Alive on Wednesday, July 5, 2023