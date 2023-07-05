Trash can fire causes roughly half-million dollars in damage to 2 far West Bexar County homes

SAN ANTONIO – A trash can fire spread and has caused nearly a half-million dollars worth of damage to two homes in far West Bexar County early Wednesday morning, the Bexar County Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at two homes in the 11810 block of Knobsby Way, in a neighborhood just outside Loop 1604 near West Military Drive.

Firefighters said they believe the fire started in a trash can inside the garage of a home, and then spread quickly.

By the time firefighters arrived, both homes on that street were already on fire, SAFD said.

Fire officials say the fire got into the attic of the first home and then spread next door.

There were seven people in all inside the two homes and they all managed to get out safely. There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters estimate the damage to the homes at about a half-million dollars. At this time, it’s unclear where the residents of the two homes will go. It’s not known if they have a place to stay, or if they’ll eventually be able to return home.

