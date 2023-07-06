Historic church and Rose Window at Mission San José vandalized, Park Service says

Pictured is Mission San Jose in San Antonio Missions National Historical Park. (Photo provided by National Park Service)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the person or people responsible for vandalizing the historic church at Mission San José last week.

The culprits tried to break into the San José church on June 28 and caused damage to the structure, according to the US Park Rangers of San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

Officials said they also damaged the church’s “culturally significant” Rose Window.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to submit a tip to NPS.

You can do so anonymously by calling or texting the NPS’ tipline at 888-653-0009 or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

