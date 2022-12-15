National Parks offering free admission on these days in 2023

(Lindsay Whitehurst, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst, File)

If you are a fan of visiting National Parks around the United States, you’ll want to keep five days in mind for next year.

The National Park Service has announced that in 2023, there will be five days where admission to sites will be free to the public.

Those particular dates are:

Jan. 16 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

April 22 (First day of National Park Week)

Aug. 4 (Great American Outdoors Day)

Sept. 23 (National Public Lands Day)

Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)

Visit this website to view a list of national parks in each state where admission will be free on those days.

On days other than the five mentioned, parks will charge an entrance fee, although people can also gain access by purchasing an annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass.

There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students, and disabled citizens.

Visit this website to learn more about the variety of passes offered by the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass series.