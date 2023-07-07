88º

Man shoots, kills two men who allegedly tried to rob him at a South Side ATM, Chief McManus says

Shooting happened Friday at a Chase bank near SW Military Drive, I-35

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

A man shot and killed two people who allegedly tried to rob him on Friday, July 7, 2023, at a Chase bank near SW Military Drive and Interstate 35. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at a South Side ATM, according to San Antonio police Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened before noon on Friday at a Chase bank near SW Military Drive and Interstate 35, not far from South Park Mall.

McManus said a man drove up to an ATM to withdraw money and saw two people approach him, who he believed were trying to rob him.

The man then shot the two men, killing them.

“It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers,” McManus said. It is unknown if the alleged robbers had weapons.

McManus said they are speaking with the man, and no charges are expected to be filed at this point.

“They’re going to interview him further. That could potentially change but right now, what we’re looking at is, he’s the victim of a robbery and was acting in self defense,” McManus said.

The victim and the suspects are believed to be in their 20s.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

