Man shoots, kills two men who allegedly tried to rob him at a South Side ATM, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at a South Side ATM, according to San Antonio police Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened before noon on Friday at a Chase bank near SW Military Drive and Interstate 35, not far from South Park Mall.

McManus said a man drove up to an ATM to withdraw money and saw two people approach him, who he believed were trying to rob him.

The man then shot the two men, killing them.

“It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers,” McManus said. It is unknown if the alleged robbers had weapons.

McManus said they are speaking with the man, and no charges are expected to be filed at this point.

“They’re going to interview him further. That could potentially change but right now, what we’re looking at is, he’s the victim of a robbery and was acting in self defense,” McManus said.

The victim and the suspects are believed to be in their 20s.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

