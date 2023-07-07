Mother of road rage shooting victim: ‘It’s horrible. Why would they do that?’

The man was hit once after someone fired three bullets into the doors of his pickup.

SAN ANTONIO – What began with a minor crash has led to a major investigation for San Antonio police.

They are trying to track down the person who shot and wounded a driver on Highway 90 near S. Zarzamora Friday morning, apparently in the heat of road rage.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was hit once in his leg after someone fired three bullets into his pickup.

Two bullets pierced the front door of the pickup, while one hit the back door. The driver is expected to be ok. (KSAT 12 News)

After he was wounded, he was able to pull off the highway to a gas station on S. Zarzamora where he called for help.

“He said he was OK, that he was in an accident and when he was driving, they just followed him and started shooting at him,” said Barbara Hunter, the victim’s mother.

Hunter said her heart instantly began racing after getting that phone call from her son around 8 a.m.

She and her husband then jumped into their car and raced to the scene.

“I panicked. Of course, as a mother I panicked,” Hunter said. “I didn’t know how bad it was.”

Her son, whose name we are withholding for his safety, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Hunter said she expects him to recover.

San Antonio police respond to a shooting on Friday, July 7, 2023, in the 2600 block of S. Zarzamora St. (KSAT)

Witnesses told police that the person in the car had caused a minor accident involving the victim moments before the shooting.

They say as the pickup driver was trying to pull over, the car drove up and someone inside it started shooting.

“It’s horrible. Why would they do that? Why do they carry guns and why do they shoot at people like that?,” Hunter said. “I’ve had people follow me and run me off the road, but never shot at.” While Hunter is searching for answers about what happened to her son, police are looking for clues about the shooter.

They say witnesses told them the car involved was a red sedan. However, no one so far has been able to offer much of a description of the shooter.