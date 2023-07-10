97º

Suspect still on the run after robbing laundromat in Medical Center area, officials say

The robbery happened May 24 at the Laundry Express

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A suspect who robbed a laundromat in the Medical Center is still on the run and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in tracking him down. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect who robbed a laundromat in the Medical Center area is still on the run and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

The robbery happened just before 8:30 a.m., May 24, at the Laundry Express on Medical Drive. 

A suspect went into the laundromat and confronted a 60-year-old female employee at the register, demanding money and displaying a handgun, according to police.

Employees at the business handed over the money and the suspect then drove away in a Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with more information on this incident or the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Any credible tip that helps lead to an arrest may receive a reward of up to $5,000. Tips can be made anonymously.

