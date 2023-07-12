Man arrested after recording device found in bathroom at North Side business, police say

Martin Aguilar was arrested on a charge of invasive visual recording.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after a woman found a hidden camera in a bathroom at a North Side business.

Martin Aguilar, 53, was arrested in the 4200 block of Gatecrest Drive on July 11.

According to SAPD, a victim called the police after finding a recording device behind a soap dispenser in the woman’s bathroom at the location on the city’s North Side.

Police said the recording device transmitted videos and images to Aguilar’s phone.

A young woman and a child were observed on the device in a place they both believed to be private.

Detectives with SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit apprehended the suspect for invasive visual recording, a state felony.

Aguilar’s bond was set at $10,000. He has since posted his bond and has been released from jail.

In a booking photo listed on SAPD’s Facebook page, Aguilar can be seen wearing a T-shirt that identifies the company as Allegiance Fire Protection.

According to a page on the Associated Builders and Contractors of South Texas, the company provides installation, services and inspections of automatic fire sprinklers and back flows.

Aguilar is listed on the page as an employee.

KSAT contacted the business by phone to request a comment, but someone at the business hung up after we identified ourselves. The business did not answer subsequent phone calls.

An SAPD spokesperson said the investigation is still underway to determine whether Aguilar could have placed recording devices in any other places.

SAPD urges the public to be aware when using public restrooms, saying recording devices can often be hidden in soap dispensers and light fixtures.

If a recording device is found, you should contact the manager of the location or call the police.