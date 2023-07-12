Surveillance photo shows man accused of killing store clerk during robbery on New Year’s Day 2019

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who shot and killed a store clerk on New Year’s Day in 2019.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who shot and killed a store clerk on New Year’s Day in 2019.

Timothy Deshawn Collins, 42, was killed during a robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Callaghan Road, near Interstate 10.

Police said that at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019, a masked man went into the store for a robbery and fired a handgun. Collins, who was working as the clerk, attempted to stop the robbery when he was shot multiple times.

Collins was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The gunman was last seen running toward the highway.

Police released a surveillance photo of a man they believe is the shooter in the case and they are asking anyone with information about who he is to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $15,000 through Jan. 17, 2025, for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: