Crime Stoppers looking for driver involved in crash that injured motorcyclist

Crime Stoppers looking for a driver involved in a crash that injured a motorcyclist on July 3, 2023, in the 800 block of Lockhill Selma Rd.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash earlier this month and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the other driver involved.

It happened around 7 a.m. on July 3 in the 800 block of Lockhill Selma Road on the city’s North Side.

Police said a white four-door sedan slammed its brakes, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the back of the car.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the sedan took off from the scene before officers arrived and didn’t stop to help the man.

If captured, the driver is facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury and aggravated assault.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tips can be made anonymously.

Any information that helps lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.