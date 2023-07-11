Converse police shoot, kill woman while responding to a reported suicide attempt

CONVERSE, Texas – A woman is dead after pointing a gun at officers who were working to negotiate with her during a standoff, according to Converse police.

Officers were called to a home on Autumn Run Lane in Converse on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a woman attempting suicide. Officers arrived to find the woman with a firearm in a chair in the home’s garage.

Converse police say no one else was inside the home at the time.

Four officers negotiated with the woman for about 40 minutes to put the gun down.

She then laid the gun down for a few minutes, and officers tried to use less-lethal methods to try to subdue her but were too far away, Converse police said.

CPD said the woman then grabbed the gun and pointed it at the officers.

Officers fired their weapons and killed her.

Officials did not release information on how many shots were fired during the call or whether all four officers fired.

The woman and officers’ identities have not been released at this time.

The officers will be placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. The Texas Rangers will be taking over the investigation into the shooting.

CPD officers received a similar-but-unrelated call earlier Tuesday, and the negotiator was successfully able to stop the person from harming themselves. Officials say the same negotiator worked on this case.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.