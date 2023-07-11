Man accused in horrific attack of ex-wife, 2 daughters is officially indicted

Stephen Clare indicted in horrific attack of ex-wife and two young daughters.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting his ex-wife and stabbing his two daughters, killing one of them, has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury.

Stephen Clare, 50, has been charged with capital murder of a child under ten, attempted capital murder of a child under ten and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

In May, horrific details of the attack were revealed in a bond hearing for Clare.

In court, the first responding officers testified about what they saw when they arrived on the scene.

SAPD Officer Veronica Butler, the first to arrive at the home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place on April 10, discovered Mariah Clare outside the home in a pool of blood. She was in tears as she testified about rendering aid to the woman.

“I really thought she was going to die in my arms,” Butler said. “I applied pressure to help her and I spoke to her to keep her breathing. Just to let her know she’s not alone.”

The second officer to arrive, Brandon Liles, was the first to go inside the home.

“As I turned around, I saw two juveniles laying in the hallway off to the living room. They were both covered in blood,” Liles said.

Liles testified that he rendered first aid to a two-year-old child and stated that her wounds were life-threatening.

“She had a hole in her stomach and her intestines were out,” Liles said.

Liles accompanied the child to the hospital where she was able to survive her injuries.

Her 11-month-old sister sustained similar injuries but later died.

Two other children were in the house at the time but were able to escape by breaking a window.

437th District Court Judge Joel Perez after the bond hearing revoked bond for Clare. The ruling means Clare will remain in jail.

Clare is now potentially facing the death penalty in this case. KSAT 12 reached out to the District Attorney’s Office if the death penalty will be pursued in this case but has not received a response.

The next scheduled court date for Clare is in August.

