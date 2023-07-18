WATCH LIVE: Texas lawmakers hold news conference regarding reports of DPS troopers mistreatment of migrants at border

WASHINGTON – Members of a Texas Democratic congressional delegation will hold a news conference on Tuesday to address Hearst Newspapers reports of alleged mistreatment of migrants, including small children, by DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers.

The reports also said that officers working for Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative have also been told not to give water to asylum seekers.

The news conference in Washington is scheduled for 3: 15 p.m., which you can watch in the video player above.

Among those scheduled to appear at the news conference include U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio and U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar of Laredo.

A full list of those expected to attend: