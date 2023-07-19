78º

2 overnight earthquakes reported 11 miles east of Pleasanton, U.S. Geological Survey says

No reports of any damage

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tags: Pleasanton, Texas, Earthquakes
PLEASANTON, Texas – Two small earthquakes were reported 11 miles east of Pleasanton overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit around 11:22 p.m. and occurred at about 4.2 kilometers below the surface. A 3.2 magnitude earthquake also happened just after midnight.

A clerk at a convenience store in Pleasanton said he was aware of the earthquakes, getting an alert on his phone. So far, there have not been any reports of damage.

The USGS says damage usually occurs with quakes that are a magnitude of 4 or stronger.

KSAT 12 reached out to both the police department and the sheriff’s office in Pleasanton and neither received any reports.

Pleasanton also had a magnitude 2.1 quake on Monday, according to the USGS site.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

