Live Court Coverage: Man accused of starting fire that killed SAFD firefighter in 2017 expected to get plea deal

SAN ANTONIO – Sources confirm to KSAT 12 that a plea deal will be offered to Emond Johnson.

Johnson is accused of starting a fire in his gym that spread throughout the Ingram Square shopping center on May 18, 2017.

That four-alarm fire took the life of firefighter Scott Deem and injured two others, Robert Vasquez and Brad Phipps.

Earlier this year, a September trial date was set for this case, so the plea offer comes as a surprise to many.

Johnson, who co-owned the “Spartan Box” gym at Ingram Square Shopping Center, was facing charges that include murder, arson resulting in death, arson causing bodily injury and arson of a building.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators determined that the fire started in a rear storage room in the Spartan Box Gym. They also determined that there were no electrical issues.

Johnson told investigators at 8:54 p.m. he locked the gym from the front door, minutes before the fire began, but video showed a person matching his stature walking away from the rear of the gym. The affidavit also said there was a brief, bright flash captured on camera.

At the time of the fire, Johnson was $6,800 behind on rent and had several other debts, totaling thousands of dollars.

In his final interview with investigators, Johnson said someone spilled a large container filled with oil and gas, which flowed toward the rear double doors of the gym, the affidavit said. He admitted it was him on the video and that he used a disposable lighter to start the fire. The affidavit also stated that Johnson told investigators he wanted to get out of his lease and he had been receiving eviction notices.

Deem, 31, was a six-year veteran of the department and left behind his wife and three young children.

