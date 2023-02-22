Trial for man accused in SAFD firefighter’s death delayed for at least six months

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man accused of starting a deadly fire that killed a San Antonio firefighter is not expected to go to trial for at least another six months.

The prosecution and defense agreed that Emond Johnson’s trial would start either Sept. 18 or Oct. 10.

Johnson, back in May 2017, allegedly set fire to his gym. That fire spread to other businesses, killing firefighter Scott Deem.

Firefighter Brad Phipps was also seriously injured while responding to the fire.

Investigators believe Johnson intentionally set the fire because he was behind on paying rent and was about to lose the lease on his gym.

This trial was expected to begin this month but Johnson was recently appointed a new defense attorney after his former attorney Miguel Najera was appointed to an associate judge position last fall.

The trial will take place in the 186th District Court, presided by newly elected Judge Kristina Escalona.

Johnson is facing five charges that include murder, arson resulting in death, two charges of arson causing bodily injury and arson of a building.

