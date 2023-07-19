Man, woman tied to multiple jugging cases in Seguin have been arrested, police say

Stoney Oliver, 39, and Taquette Byrd, 39, of Rosharon, are accused of jugging incidents in Seguin, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects tied to multiple jugging cases in Seguin have been arrested, according to police.

Seguin police said they identified Stoney Oliver, 39, and Taquette Byrd, 39, of Rosharon, as the suspects amid an investigation into several jugging cases that took place last year. “Jugging” is when criminals target people who leave banks or ATMs after withdrawing cash.

Investigators said the suspects rented vehicles from Houston’s Hobby Airport and traveled to the San Antonio area. They removed the license plates from the vehicles and replaced them with stolen temporary tags before committing the jugging, police said in a news release.

They were tied to other jugging cases in the cities of Temple and Buda.

Oliver was charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions, and Byrd was charged with one count of burglary of a vehicle.

Oliver was taken into custody by the US Marshals on July 7, and Byrd was taken into custody by the US Marshals on Friday. They are both being held at the Galveston County Jail.

Police said the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Temple Police Department, Buda Police Department, Trinity University Police Department and the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force helped in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

Read also: