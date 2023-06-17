San Antonio police warn those withdrawing cash from ATMs or banks of ‘jugging’ crimes

San Antonio police and local law enforcement are closely watching the trend known in some Texas cities as “jugging.”

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and local law enforcement are closely watching the trend known in some Texas cities as “jugging.”

On Wednesday, SAPD said a man was followed and robbed after making a stop at an ATM to withdraw money on the Northwest Side.

“Jugging” is known as the act of targeting people leaving banking institutions, according to officials.

San Antonio police officer Ricardo Guzman said the crime falls under robberies.

“Jugging itself is not an offense in the penal code, so we don’t use that term. But jugging basically falls under robbery,” he explained.

Robberies can happen at any time and any place, so he urges people to always be on alert and cautious.

“We’re distracted and we forget to pay attention around us. And sometimes there could be something occurring and we don’t even realize it,” he said.

Balcones Heights Police Chief John Jahanara said he pays attention to who is around an ATM and who is people-watching from another vehicle.

He said if you can, take someone with you when you are carrying large amounts of money.

