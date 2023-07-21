Man shot, killed during altercation outside Northeast Side motel, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is dead after being shot during an altercation outside a Northeast Side motel early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the WoodSpring Suites San Antonio motel in the 6900 block of Interstate 35, not far from Eisenhauer Road.

According to police, the man and his girlfriend were visiting a friend and were hanging out in the parking lot when a man dressed in all black came up and started bothering them. That’s when, police say, the man tried to grab the woman and the boyfriend intervened.

Police said the boyfriend and the man then got into a fight and were rolling around on the ground when the troublemaker shot the boyfriend, killing him.

The man fled in a black-colored vehicle in an unknown direction after the shooting. He has not been found.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.