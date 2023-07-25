77º
Man, woman injured in wrong-way rollover crash, San Antonio police say

Crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on West Malone, just east of I-35

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

West Malone rollover crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver and a female passenger were both injured in a wrong-way rollover crash just south of downtown early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of West Malone and Vignes Street, just east of Interstate 35.

According to police, the pair were traveling at a high-rate of speed and were going the wrong way when the vehicle rolled into an embankment, throwing the driver.

The man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, with possible life-threatening injuries. The woman was also taken to the hospital after being found by officers while hiding, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed. The ages of the two people involved were not disclosed.

