‘Oppenheimer’ screenings resume at AMC Rivercenter after issues cause weekend cancellations

AMC issued a statement to KSAT regarding technical difficulties

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

AMC Rivercenter Theaters resumes screenings of Oppenheimer (KSAT 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – After a weekend of failed showings, the screening of one of the summer’s most anticipated films, “Oppenheimer,” resumed Monday in IMAX 70mm at AMC Rivercenter.

San Antonio is one of only two theatres showcasing the film in IMAX 70-millimeter in the state, and one of 19 in the United States out of 30 in the entire world.

Many moviegoers took to social media over the opening weekend to call out the downtown venue for its technical issues, including projector and sound failures.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the theatre issued a statement to KSAT regarding the issues.

“We did have issues with select screenings of “Oppenheimer” in IMAX 70mm at Rivercenter over the weekend. Those issues have since been addressed and film screenings successfully resumed today.”

