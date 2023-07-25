‘Oppenheimer’ screenings resume at AMC Rivercenter after issues cause weekend cancellations

SAN ANTONIO – After a weekend of failed showings, the screening of one of the summer’s most anticipated films, “Oppenheimer,” resumed Monday in IMAX 70mm at AMC Rivercenter.

San Antonio is one of only two theatres showcasing the film in IMAX 70-millimeter in the state, and one of 19 in the United States out of 30 in the entire world.

Many moviegoers took to social media over the opening weekend to call out the downtown venue for its technical issues, including projector and sound failures.

This morning I traveled to San Antonio to watch #Oppenheimer at the AMC Rivercenter 11 with Alamo IMAX in 70mm #IMAX film and we were treated to the projector failing twice within the first 5 minutes of the movie and the show getting cancelled all together. Beware of 70mm. pic.twitter.com/QJ1Fi1GisX — EvG (@evGhosthound) July 23, 2023

They did this to my showing yesterday too. They still haven't refunded me. — Nicholas Blackwell (@blackwellmanor) July 23, 2023

On Monday, a spokesperson for the theatre issued a statement to KSAT regarding the issues.

“We did have issues with select screenings of “Oppenheimer” in IMAX 70mm at Rivercenter over the weekend. Those issues have since been addressed and film screenings successfully resumed today.”