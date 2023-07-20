‘Oppenheimer’ in San Antonio could draw an audience from all over Texas to see film in IMAX

“Oppenheimer” comes out in theaters this weekend, and folks in San Antonio are lucky enough to have the opportunity to see the movie in a special IMAX theater -- the way its supposed to be seen.

You’ll obviously be able to see it at a regular movie theater, and the experience will still be amazing, but if you’re a true movie fan, seeing it in its intended IMAX form is a real treat.

Director Christopher Nolan is showing the movie in IMAX 70-millimeter, and if you consider yourself a movie snob, you already know IMAX 70-millimeter is the crème de la crème. Nothing can beat that experience.

The problem is that theaters that show IMAX 70-millimeter films are few and far between. There are only 30 movie theaters in the entire world that show films this way, and 19 of those are in the United States. So if you live in a city with one, consider yourself lucky.

San Antonio just happens to have an IMAX 70-millimeter theater that can show “Oppenheimer” in this unique way. The AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX will have it. There is also a theater in Dallas that can show the movie this way.

Some people in America will have to drive well over 10 hours to see the movie in these special IMAX theaters, so we’re pretty lucky here in Texas to have two theaters. In a major market like Houston, fans will have to drive well over three hours to see it in either San Antonio or Dallas.

For most, seeing the film in a regular old movie theater, or even in IMAX digital, will totally suffice. I’m right there with them. Seeing the film the way the director intended it to be seen, and on actual film, can be very special for people who really love movies.

Just to give some perspective on how cool it is to see a movie like this in actual film, the IMAX film prints are 11 miles long and weigh 600 pounds! That’s like going down to the site of the Titanic wreckage and back two times!

Given just how epic Nolan’s past movies are, it could be an experience of a lifetime.

In case you don’t know, “Oppenheimer” is a historical thriller about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who created the first atomic bomb. He’s often known as “the father of the atomic bomb.”

Will you be seeing “Oppenheimer” in San Antonio? Let us know in the comments below!