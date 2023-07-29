Teen connected to string of robberies after holding man at gunpoint, stealing truck, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is behind bars after he held a man at gunpoint before stealing his truck that later connected him to a string of robberies in the area, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Joe Rodriguez was taken into custody on Friday and booked on aggravated robbery, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Police say Rodriguez and two other suspects held two men at gunpoint at around 5:30 a.m. on July 21 near Nogalitos Street.

During the robbery, one of the men fled, and the suspects focused on the 46-year-old victim, demanding his wallet.

The man was struck on the back of the head by one of the suspects as Rodriguez continued to demand the man’s wallet, the affidavit says.

After giving Rodriguez the money from his wallet, the suspects left southbound in the victim’s truck.

The affidavit says that SAPD’s Robbery Task Force Unit had been investigating robberies that matched similar descriptions to the incident described.

Investigators identified a stash house where stolen vehicles and suspect vehicles were located after these types of robberies.

An RTFU detective and several SAPD patrol officers watched the house until a vehicle left, and they pulled the car over.

Officers detained Rodriguez as he matched the suspect description given by the victim.

On July 27, Rodriguez was then identified by the victim in a six-person photo lineup. SAPD returned to the stash house and recovered the man’s tools.

Investigators identified several others along with Rodriguez as matches in a string of robberies.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. Records show he is being held on a $75,000 bond.