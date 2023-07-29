95º
Teen injured in parking lot shooting at North Side apartment complex, SAPD says

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates shooting at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Blanco Road on July 29, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is recovering after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s North Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Blanco Road, not far from Jackson Keller Road.

Police said two friends had arrived at the complex and exited a car when they heard gunshots.

As they ran into a unit, one of the friends, a 17-year-old boy, realized he had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting and find those responsible.

