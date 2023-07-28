95º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 TABC agents fired for violating agency policies

Between the two agents, they had over three decades with the department

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Tags: TABC, Kerrville Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission
Dewayne Thompson (KSAT)

Two agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission have been fired after violating the department’s policy on operating a motor vehicle.

Dewayne Thompson, an 18-year veteran agent, was arrested Thursday by Kerrville Police Department on two charges, including driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A TABC spokesperson confirmed Thompson was notified Friday afternoon that he would be terminated, effective August 1st.

Thompson’s supervisor, Sgt. Adrian Rodriguez, was also notified of his termination for violating TABC’s policy.

Rodriguez was in a separate vehicle from Thompson and was not arrested by Kerrville PD, according to the TABC spokesperson.

A third employee with TABC is currently on investigative leave pending the results of an internal investigation. That person’s name has not been released.

The TABC spokesperson shared they take these allegations very seriously.

The department holds its agents to the highest standards, on and off duty.

TABC will continue its investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter