2 TABC agents fired for violating agency policies

Two agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission have been fired after violating the department’s policy on operating a motor vehicle.

Dewayne Thompson, an 18-year veteran agent, was arrested Thursday by Kerrville Police Department on two charges, including driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A TABC spokesperson confirmed Thompson was notified Friday afternoon that he would be terminated, effective August 1st.

Thompson’s supervisor, Sgt. Adrian Rodriguez, was also notified of his termination for violating TABC’s policy.

Rodriguez was in a separate vehicle from Thompson and was not arrested by Kerrville PD, according to the TABC spokesperson.

A third employee with TABC is currently on investigative leave pending the results of an internal investigation. That person’s name has not been released.

The TABC spokesperson shared they take these allegations very seriously.

The department holds its agents to the highest standards, on and off duty.

TABC will continue its investigation.