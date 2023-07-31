How to navigate roadside assistance plans and choose the best for you

SAN ANTONIO – Blame the hot weather, but more car breakdowns and tire blowouts happen in July and August.

A roadside assistance program can help you get out of a jam. But there are a lot of options to choose from.

No matter where you get your roadside assistance, plans often include the basics, like a tow or jump start and help if you have a flat, run out of gas, or lock yourself out of your car.

They’re sold by companies you’ve probably heard of: AAA, Better World Club, and Good Sam.

“If you drive a lot, this kind of plan is the best because it has the most robust towing assistance setups depending on which tier you choose. And if you drive an older car, obviously there’s more of a chance that something could happen and you might need a tow,” said Benjamin Preston with Consumer Reports.

If you drive a new car, it might come with a plan from the manufacturer. Typically, these cover the same period of time and miles as the manufacturer’s warranty. Be sure to read the plan carefully before you need it because what’s included can vary widely by manufacturer. Towing is generally included, but they may not always take you where you want to go.

“Typically, they’ll only take you to a dealership service department and that won’t do you any good outside of business hours if you need an emergency repair,” Preston said.

That’s why Consumer Reports says it might be good to get an additional plan from another provider. Check your credit card or even your auto insurance policy, for example.

If you’ve got a few drivers in your family and several cars, using coverage from your insurer can be a good deal. These plans can be added right to your insurance premium, just read the fine print to make sure you don’t risk a premium increase if you call for service.

Credit card companies have programs where you don’t even have to enroll. You can just pay a flat fee per service. They may not necessarily be the best value, but their service saves you from paying full price for a tow.