9 northwest Bexar County businesses lose water service after non-SAWS contractor breaks water main

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System crews are working to restore water service to several businesses that lost it after a local contractor’s work went awry, according to SAWS officials.

Nine businesses in the 25200 block of I-10 West at Calle Rialto in northwest Bexar County were affected after a non-SAWS contractor cut into a 12-inch water main Tuesday night while trying to add a new line of service. The contractor was unable to complete the connection, and the businesses did not have service all day Wednesday, SAWS said.

Officials said multiple SAWS crews stepped in to help rebuild the connection late Wednesday to help the businesses reopen by Thursday morning.

