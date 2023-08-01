SAWS considering idea to change enforcement of water rule violations

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio reels from the heat and lack of rainfall, SAWS is considering new ideas around drought management and the violation of watering rules.

In a Board of Trustees meeting earlier this month, SAWS staff proposed their ideas ahead of public input.

SAWS Vice Present of Conservation Karen Guz presented a summary of what led to the proposal and a plan going forward.

In her summary, Guz presented changes to the current watering stages — including a measure to change enforcement from a Municipal Court citation to a charge on the water bill.

“We want to update the drought management watering rules to be more fair, effective and efficient,” Guz said during the presentation.

This new structure could include costs associated with violating watering rules, with an escalating scale depending on use and drought stage.

“We think it’s important to shift away from a criminal process with a citation cost that hasn’t changed in 20 years, to one that is more efficient and can apply to all SAWS customers equally – including those that live in separately incorporated cities where it is currently a challenge to use a City of San Antonio citation.”

Recent developments have shifted a focus toward more efficient, enforceable options.

San Antonio last updated its Conservation Ordinance in 2014.

Since then, the city’s population has grown, water supplies have diversified and housing trends have shifted.

According to a press release, SAWS cites irrigation systems, mainly on newer homes, as an additional load on the city’s water system.

“Many of the systems are inefficient, or even wasteful; costing new residents who use them unnecessarily high water bills and causing significant challenges in the water system infrastructure that supplies them,” the press release said.

So far this year, SAWS has issued more than 3,000 water waste citations.

“While most customers have followed drought rules, we need better tools to influence a small percentage of customers who use very large amounts to water their landscapes in violation of our rules,” Guz said. “In 2022, just six percent of our top residential water customers used 21 percent of water provided to household water accounts. In contrast, the lowest 52 percent of residential water users accounted for only 23 percent of water.”

According to SAWS, high water use in certain areas of the city has strained the system’s water infrastructure, bringing more of an emphasis on managing water demand.

SAWS says that neighborhood patrolling will continue.

Meetings will continue with City Council, community and stakeholder meetings.

The Board of Trustees may then choose to act on proposed changes, followed by the consideration of a fee structure by the city.

Current Stage 2 watering days are designated by the last number of your street address:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

Watering with a sprinkler, irrigation system or soaker hose is allowed only between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. on your designated day.

Watering with a hand-held hose is still allowed at any time on any day.

For more information and to take advantage of SAWS WaterSaver coupons and rebates, click here.