San Antonio Zoo to host annual Zoo Run for adults, kids in September

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is holding its 38th annual Zoo Run for both adults and kids.

The fundraising event, sponsored by H-E-B, will take place on Sept. 8 and 9 throughout the zoo’s grounds.

It will include an 8-mile relay for teams and 4- and 8-mile individual runs for adults, as well as .25- or .5-mile runs for kids ages 1-5 and 6-11.

“Join us for a day of fun, fitness, and furry friends,” Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, said in a news release. “Our Zoo Run event is not just a race - it’s an invitation to step outside, connect with nature, and actively participate in preserving it.”

The adult races will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Participants will receive a race t-shirt, a drawstring bag, two drink tickets, a runner’s bib, and one standard adult ticket to the zoo.

Registration for the adult runs also give access to the runner’s village on race day, and it will include live music, food, drinks and games.

The kid races will be held at 8-10 a.m. on Sept. 9. Participants will receive a race T-shirt, a drawstring bag, a runner’s bib, and two standard tickets to the zoo for an adult and a child. The tickets must be used on Sept. 9.

Virtual options are also available. For more information, click here.