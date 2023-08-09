San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission on Saturday for Bexar County residents

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting another locals day for Bexar County residents on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Locals can hit up the zoo for just $8 — a steep discount from regular admission prices, which are $31.99 for adults and $27.99 for children ages 3 to 11. Children ages 3 and younger are always free.

If there are multiple people in the party who are trying to get discounted tickets, each person will need to provide proof of Bexar County residency. Discounted admission tickets can be purchased online.

San Antonio Zoo Members can bring a friend for free every weekend through Labor Day for the zoo’s BFF Days.

If you’re not a member, the zoo is offering a “pay for a day, and get a year free” offer for a limited time. Guests can purchase the supporter-level annual pass for $36.

The zoo is also offering free, unlimited soft drinks, Powerade and water through Sunday.

Upcoming locals day events are:

September 4

October 20

November 24

December 4

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said in an email announcement.

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.