Car burglary leads to shooting in San Antonio for second day in a row

Shooting of man outside home comes one day after similar incident across town

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Patrol cars flooded Sugar Pine Street after the shooting early Friday morning. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A crime problem that has been plaguing people all across San Antonio appears to be taking a more violent turn lately.

For the second day in a row, someone has been shot after a car burglary was interrupted.

The latest shooting happened early Friday morning outside a home in the 1100 block of Sugar Pine, near Bitters and Blanco roads.

Police said a man opened his front door after noticing someone was breaking into a car outside a neighbor’s home just before 4 a.m.

Officers say the man who was shot was trying to chase burglars away from his neighbor's car. It is pictured in the driveway on the left. (KSAT 12 News)

The man yelled at the two suspected car burglars, and one of them shot him, wounding him in his side, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with what officers said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were not able to find the car burglars.

Investigators, meanwhile, are still looking into a similar case that played out Thursday morning at an apartment complex near Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road.

However, they said in that case, the roles were reversed.

Police said a man who lives at the apartment complex confronted someone who was breaking into his car.

The victim told police the suspected burglar threatened him and his girlfriend with a gun.

He said he was able to go back into his home, then fired shots at the suspect from his balcony, hitting him three times.

The burglary suspect survived the shooting and is being treated at a hospital.

Both cases started with people trying to protect property but ended with their lives in jeopardy, police said.

In previous instances, police have recommended that for safety reasons people do not put up a fight against criminals.

