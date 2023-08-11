80º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man shot after interrupting car burglary outside neighbor’s home, police say

Shooting happened just before 4 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio
Sugar Pine shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time in just two days, an interrupted car burglary resulted in a shooting in San Antonio.

This time, however, the burglars shot the homeowner.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. outside a home in the 1100 block of Sugar Pine Drive, not far from Blanco and Bitters Road.

According to police, the man’s car was in front of his neighbor’s house when he came outside and saw someone breaking into it. That’s when police say, the man yelled at the two burglars, but as they were leaving, one of them turned around and shot at the man, hitting him in his side. The burglars fled on foot after the shooting.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover. His wounds were described as non-life threatening.

SAPD said a description of the burglars is not currently known. So far, no arrests have been made.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter