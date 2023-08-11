Man shot after interrupting car burglary outside neighbor’s home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time in just two days, an interrupted car burglary resulted in a shooting in San Antonio.

This time, however, the burglars shot the homeowner.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. outside a home in the 1100 block of Sugar Pine Drive, not far from Blanco and Bitters Road.

According to police, the man’s car was in front of his neighbor’s house when he came outside and saw someone breaking into it. That’s when police say, the man yelled at the two burglars, but as they were leaving, one of them turned around and shot at the man, hitting him in his side. The burglars fled on foot after the shooting.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover. His wounds were described as non-life threatening.

SAPD said a description of the burglars is not currently known. So far, no arrests have been made.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.