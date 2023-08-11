83º
Driver who died in single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Loop 410 identified

Kevin Shane Rivas, 33, died at the scene on Friday night

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died in a crash at the Interstate 10 and Loop 410 interchange on the East Side has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as Kevin Shane Rivas, 33.

San Antonio police said on Friday night, he was driving at a high rate of speed westbound in the 5000 block of Interstate 10 East and headed onto the southbound ramp of Northeast Loop 410.

A preliminary report states he failed to navigate a curve and went off the roadway and into a drainage ditch before striking a bridge.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

