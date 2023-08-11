Reward offered in assault, robbery of men chased east of downtown

Authorities are searching for two people who allegedly chased, robbed and assaulted two men on June 11 in the 200 block of Center Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for two people who allegedly chased two men into an apartment complex east of downtown San Antonio and assaulted them during a robbery.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on June 11 in the 200 block of Center Street.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers said two men chased two other men on foot into the complex, placing the victims in fear for their safety.

The victims were then assaulted and robbed, police said. The suspected robbers then fled with the victim’s personal property.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of the men they believe are the robbers in the case, and they are asking anyone with information about them to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

