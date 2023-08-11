SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for two men who shot man with BB gun

SAPD and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men who shot and injured a man with a BB gun on the Northwest Side.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim was pumping gas in the 10000 block of Huebner Road when the two unidentified men drove up in a red Dodge Charger and demanded his credit card.

When the victim denied them, one of the men shot and injured him with a BB gun.

The suspects then fled west on Huebner Road.

Crime Stoppers released photos of the men who they believe are suspects in the case and their vehicle.

According to the Crime Stoppers post, there are multiple reports before and after this incident of the same two males shooting and injuring joggers in the area with a BB gun.

There are also reports of the men demanding money and gas from individuals.