89º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for two men who shot man with BB gun

There are multiple reports of the same suspects committing similar acts in he are

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Crime Stoppers, SAPD, Crime, Northwest Side
SAPD and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men who shot and injured a man with a BB gun on the Northwest Side. (KSAT, Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men who they say shot a 68-year-old man with a BB gun on the Northwest Side.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim was pumping gas in the 10000 block of Huebner Road when the two unidentified men drove up in a red Dodge Charger and demanded his credit card.

When the victim denied them, one of the men shot and injured him with a BB gun.

The suspects then fled west on Huebner Road.

Crime Stoppers released photos of the men who they believe are suspects in the case and their vehicle.

According to the Crime Stoppers post, there are multiple reports before and after this incident of the same two males shooting and injuring joggers in the area with a BB gun.

There are also reports of the men demanding money and gas from individuals.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email