Crime Stoppers looking for man who robbed vape shop employee

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a vape shop employee.

According to San Antonio police, the man armed with a weapon walked into Planet 420 at 11421 West Avenue on July 25 and demanded money from a female employee.

The man took an undetermined amount of money from the woman and fled on foot.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

