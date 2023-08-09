1 brother injured in Facebook Marketplace sale turned shooting, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY – A Facebook Marketplace sale took a violent turn Tuesday night, leaving one of two brothers injured with multiple gunshots, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday near Hwy. 281 S. and Hume Road.

Deputies say two people, believed to be brothers, met with buyers to sell a black Dodge Charger on Facebook Marketplace.

During the sale, one brother was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The other brother was not hit by gunfire, said BCSO.

Victims told deputies the group of 4 got away with the Charger but did not know what other vehicle they were driving.

BCSO continues to investigate the incident.

Officials remind the public to take precautions during in-person transactions by going to well-lit areas or even police stations.