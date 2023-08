BCSO investigates after 2 people injured in Northeast Side shootings on August 8, 2023.

Bexar County deputies are investigating two shootings on the county’s Northeast Side that left at least two people injured.

The shootings happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 6700 block of Montgomery Drive.

Deputies at the scene said a man in his 20s was shot in gunfire. His condition is unknown.

BCSO also said another man was believed to be shot in the hand with a non-life-threatening injury.

Details are limited. KSAT will bring updates as they become available.