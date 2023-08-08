VIDEO: SAPD releases bodycam footage of man fleeing, being shot by police

San Antonio police released bodycam footage from multiple officers in the shooting death of a man on the Northeast Side in mid-July.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police on Tuesday released bodycam footage in connection with the shooting death of a man on the Northeast Side in mid-July.

SAPD received a tip about a suspect wanted for several active warrants staying at a hotel in the 6900 block of Interstate 35.

The man was identified as Adrian San Martin, 30.

After several hours of surveillance, officers saw Martin enter a vehicle.

A detective attempted to make contact with Martin, who turned and ran.

The detective saw a gun in Martin’s hand, police said.

In the bodycam video, Martin can be seen running toward an access road as two unmarked police cars enter the frame and detectives in pursuit call that he has a gun.

The officers in one of the patrol vehicles draw their guns. Moments later, one of the officers fires through his windshield, striking Martin twice.

Martin was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting.