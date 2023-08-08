Man charged in shooting death of neighbor sentenced to 15 years in plea deal

SAN ANTONIO – Several months after a mistrial was declared, a murder defendant decided against a new trial, accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Luis Angel Alvarado was in court on Monday for sentencing by 290th District Court Judge Jennifer Peña.

Alvarado was charged in the Sept. 20, 2021, shooting death of his neighbor, Santos Cedillo.

Prosecutors said Alvarado got into an altercation with Cedillo outside their apartment complex.

Testimony revealed that Cedillo went up to Alvarado and wanted to fight him after Alvarado allegedly pointed a gun at him.

Video shown in court showed Alvarado and Cedillo arguing in the parking lot before Alvarado shot him.

The defense argued that Alvarado feared for his life and wanted to be left alone.

The jury in the trial deliberated for more than 14 hours in two days, but remained deadlocked and a mistrial was declared.

According to online court records, Alvarado was expected to have a retrial in October, but instead decided on a plea deal.

Alvarado will get credit for time served and is eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

